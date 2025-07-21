Kazakhstan's Alhena powers up Aral with new solar plant with two-decade deal

Photo: Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company

Alhena, linked to billionaire Aydin Rakhimbayev, is building a solar plant in Aral under a 20-year contract signed in 2024. Despite posting financial losses, the company secured interest-free loans and aims to complete the project by late 2025.

