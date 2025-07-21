Kazakhstan–Georgia energy deal poised to boost Middle Corridor connectivity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 21. Kazakhstan and Georgia are set to deepen energy cooperation with a strong focus on boosting connectivity along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Trend reports via Kazakhstan's government.

This intention was confirmed at a meeting in Astana between Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, held as part of the visit of the Georgian delegation.

Akkenzhenov congratulated Kvrivishvili on her recent appointment and expressed confidence that economic ties between the two countries will be revitalized under her leadership. The ministers underscored that energy cooperation remains a pillar of bilateral economic resilience and a strategic enabler for regional integration.

Highlighting the strategic relevance of Georgia’s transit infrastructure for Kazakhstan’s energy exports, Akkenzhenov said: “We highly value the reliability and stability of Georgia's transport infrastructure. In 2024, 1.4 million tons of Kazakh oil were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, and this year we plan to increase this volume to 1.5 million tons.”

The meeting also covered the operations and future development of Kazakh-owned assets in Georgia, such as the Batumi Sea Port and Batumi Oil Terminal, which were recognized as vital hubs for regional energy logistics.

Special attention was devoted to new synergies in green energy. The ministers discussed linking Kazakhstan’s trans-Caspian energy corridor initiative, developed jointly with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, with Georgia’s Black Sea undersea cable project. Both sides confirmed their shared ambition to establish an integrated energy bridge connecting Central Asia with Europe via the Middle Corridor.

Following the talks, Kazakhstan and Georgia agreed to maintain a proactive dialogue to enhance energy transport efficiency and regional energy security.