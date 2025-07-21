Turkmenistan hosts official welcome for China’s newly appointed ambassador

Photo: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Tajikistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 21. Ji Shumin, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Turkmenistan, has arrived in Ashgabat to assume his duties, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's MFA.

He was welcomed at Ashgabat International Airport by officials from Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry and senior staff of the Chinese Embassy. Ji Shumin, accompanied by his wife, emphasized that it is a great honor for him to lead China’s diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

The ambassador underscored the strength of the China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership, which he said continues to thrive under the leadership of the two countries’ presidents. He also expressed readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation, advance humanitarian exchanges, and contribute to building a closer community with a shared future.

Turkmen officials warmly received the new ambassador and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with China, pledging full support for Ji Shumin in his diplomatic mission.