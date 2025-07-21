KazTransOil balances steady transport and rising exports to Germany in 1H2025
KazTransOil maintained stable oil transport volumes in the first half of 2025, with increased deliveries to Kazakh refineries and higher exports to Germany and via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route. Overall cargo turnover rose, despite a drop in Batumi transshipment.
