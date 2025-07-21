Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil boosts supply to refineries amid stable output

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan’s national pipeline operator KazTransOil transported nearly 9 million tons of oil to domestic refineries in the first half of 2025, marking a 6 percent increase year-on-year. The Atyrau, Shymkent, and Pavlodar refineries received the bulk of the supply, underscoring the company's central role in meeting national energy needs.

