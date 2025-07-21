President Ilham Aliyev’s 3rd Global Media Forum speech captures int'l media attention

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The speech by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum on the topic “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” in Khankendi, and his responses to journalists' questions, have captured the focus of global media attention.

For instance, China's Xinhua News Agency published an article titled “Azerbaijani president hails high level of mutual trust with China”.

Quoting President Ilham Aliyev, the publication noted that Azerbaijan and China have adopted and signed two major documents. Last year, it was the Declaration on Strategic Partnership; this year, the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The article also noted that Baku supported President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative from the beginning, and that the corresponding transport and logistics infrastructure has already been prepared in Azerbaijan.

Chinese outlets including Sina, Guangcha, 163.com, and others also highlighted the significance of the agreement between Azerbaijan and China on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports. The document was signed in April during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China. It was noted that this agreement will help strengthen people-to-people ties and foster connections among students and entrepreneurs from both countries.

The publications also quoted President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks regarding Azerbaijan’s position on Taiwan. “Azerbaijan has always openly stated that it supports the position of the People's Republic of China on Taiwan and on other issues. Our position, the One China policy, is well known to both the Chinese leadership and the Chinese people,” the head of state was quoted as saying.

Japanese media also widely covered President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum. Outlets and platforms such as Tokyo-np, Newseveryday, Sankei Shimbun, Newspick, Okinawatimes, 47News, Net Nihonkai, and others published articles quoting the head of state’s comments on the AZAL aircraft incident, noting that the Russian side had provided no clear explanation regarding the event.

French and Hungarian media also published content covering President Ilham Aliyev’s speech. Articles on French platforms Euronews and RFI, as well as Hungarian news portals Economx.hu, Liner.hu, and Hvg.hu, focused particularly on the AZAL aircraft incident and Baku’s official position regarding the preparation of documentation for submission to international judicial bodies.

Indian portals such as Hindustan Times, Firstpost, and Tourguidence also focused on President Ilham Aliyev’s comments on the AZAL aircraft crash and the deaths of 38 passengers in the tragedy.

Vietnamese newspapers and news sites, including Vietnam Plus, VnExpress, Lao Dong, PLO.vn, VO.vn, and Bao Nghe An, quoted President Ilham Aliyev’s statements on the normalization of relations and the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Chilean news platforms such as El Periodista, El Vinotinto, Inoticias, and others included President Ilham Aliyev’s comments on the peace agreement with Armenia, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, and Baku’s climate agenda and renewable energy initiatives.

"As far as our contribution to the global climate agenda is concerned, I would say that Azerbaijan is an ecologically friendly country. We do not use coal or fuel oil to produce electricity. We rely only on hydropower and natural gas, and more recently, on solar energy.

By the way, our green agenda is very ambitious. By 2030, based on already signed investment contracts, we will have a minimum of six gigawatts of green energy, including solar, wind, and hydro,” the media outlets quoted President Ilham Aliyev.

Swiss SWI outlet focused on President Ilham Aliyev’s comments about the AZAL aircraft crash.

In its article, citing President Ilham Aliyev, the edition noted that Azerbaijan intends to file a case in international court against Russia in connection with the crash of the AZAL passenger plane.

The Pakistani Islamabad Post published the full text of President Ilham Aliyev’s speech during the meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.

An article published by the Philippine News Agency emphasized that on July 19, President Ilham Aliyev met with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, which brought together over 150 representatives of foreign media at the newly opened Congress Center in Khankendi.

"This year, the forum is held under the theme ‘Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI’, bringing together international journalists, media managers, and policymakers to discuss current challenges and opportunities in global media and digital communications,” the article stated.

In Bauhinia Magazine (Hong Kong), attention was given to President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on relations with China. The outlet noted that the head of state highly praised the level of cooperation between the two countries.

La Radio del Sur (Venezuela) also quoted President Ilham Aliyev’s comments on the AZAL aircraft crash. The article pointed out that Baku insists on compensation for the families of the victims and those injured as a result of the crash.

An article by NewTalk (Taiwan) stated that Azerbaijan demands official acknowledgment of guilt from Moscow, accountability for those responsible, compensation for the victims’ families and the injured, and reimbursement for the destroyed aircraft.

The Jordan News Agency (Jordan) paid particular attention to the significance of the media forum. “Speaking at the forum, President Ilham Aliyev noted that hosting such an event underscores the need for open discussions,” the article stated.

Materials published by Sharjah 24 and Emirates News Agency – WAM (UAE) emphasized that the forum aims to address the impact of digital transformation on media, the growing role of modern technology in content creation and distribution, and the importance of media literacy for access to accurate and reliable information.

“During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of timely responses to the rapid development of technology, noting the increasing role of artificial intelligence in all areas, especially media. The head of state also touched on regional and international relations of Azerbaijan, foreign policy, and international cooperation,” the articles noted.