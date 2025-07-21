Euronews pursues AI-driven automation for translation services

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Euronews strives to use artificial intelligence (AI) to automate translation, said Claus Strunz, Director General of Euronews, at the III Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"We are currently focused on implementing automated translation, which is not an easy task," he explained.

According to him, the introduction of AI into editorial work should be gradual and deliberate, starting with key areas.

"We are currently focusing on translation, which is quite a difficult task. Considering that Euronews operates in 12 languages, translation has ceased to be an auxiliary function and has become a central element of our activities," he explained.

The director general also emphasized that the desire for careful and thoughtful implementation of technologies is due to responsibility to both the audience and his team.

"If you move too quickly, you can make mistakes, but excessive slowness also carries its risks. We are trying to find the right rhythm, because every step affects people, evokes emotions, and doubts. And this is normal because doubt is the basis of real innovation," Strunz noted.

