Iran, Russia, and China prepare for pivotal nuclear consultations in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The consultations on Iran's nuclear program will be held tomorrow in Tehran at the level of officials of the Foreign Ministries of Iran, Russia, and China, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference held in Tehran on July 21, Trend reports.

According to him, Russia and China are parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and can play their role in any process in the UN Security Council.

Baghaei stated that there is bound to be an exchange of views between the three countries as consultations continue. Legally and logically, there is no reason to reimpose sanctions lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018. In 2020, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by restrictions outlined in the nuclear agreement.

The “snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.