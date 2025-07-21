AzerGold to launch commemorative coin honoring Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ AzerGold will produce a new commemorative coin dedicated to Lachin city, Trend reports citing AzerGold.

The company noted that the new coin collection will be unveiled to the public soon.

Lachin district, including the town of Lachin, was liberated from occupation on December 1, 2020, after the end of the Second Karabakh War. However, the town itself, as well as two villages, Zabukh and Sus, were not under full Azerbaijani control at that time. These districts were handed over to Azerbaijan on August 26, 2023, after the end of the anti-terrorist measures.

"AzerGold" Closed Joint-Stock Company, often referred to as AzerGold CJSC, is a state-owned enterprise in Azerbaijan that focuses on the study, exploration, development, and management of precious and non-ferrous metal ore deposits. It was established in 2015 and is involved in various aspects of the mining industry, including research, extraction, processing, and sale of these metals. AzerGold also plays a role in modernizing the industry's material and technical base and implementing new technologies.