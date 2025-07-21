Media literacy becomes essential skill for 21st century - ADA University instructor

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Media literacy is one of the most crucial skills of the 21st century, as the ability to read and write does not guarantee correct interpretation of information, said Shafag Mehraliyeva, Instructor at the Department of Communication and Media Studies at ADA University, Trend reports.

During her speech at the III Shusha Global Media Forum focused on “Digital Transitions: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI),” Mehraliyeva emphasized that media literacy involves not only receiving information but also interpreting, discussing, and analyzing it within an environment of tolerance and mutual respect.

“If attention is given to these issues from school age, future generations will be stronger and more united in the information space. Today, we face serious challenges both in critical thinking and in forming informational unity,” she noted.

