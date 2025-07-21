Slovenia boosts funding for 2025 national Sports Program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Slovenian Minister of Economy, Tourism and Sport Matjaž Han has signed decisions and contracts for allocating funds under the public tender to co-finance the Annual Sports Program at the national level for 2025, Trend reports citing the country's government website.

This move officially confirms the largest financial support to Slovenian sport at the national level to date.

A total of 16,652,022 euros will be allocated for the implementation of the program, marking an important milestone in supporting sports organizations and the development of sport in Slovenia. Beneficiaries will receive decisions and contracts this week.

Minister Matjaž Han emphasized upon signing the decisions and contracts: “By increasing the funds, we aim to ensure better conditions for implementing sports programs at the national level. Special focus is placed on supporting young athletes, developing quality and elite sports, and the operation of key sports organizations.”

Eligible recipients of the funds include national sports federations, the Olympic Committee of Slovenia – Association of Sports Federations, the Sports Federation for the Disabled of Slovenia – Slovenian Paralympic Committee, and other organizations operating at the national level that implement programs in accordance with the Rules on co-financing the implementation of the annual sports program at the national level.

The tender ensures the stable operation of national sports programs and organizations, with emphasis on children and youth sports, quality and elite sports, and programs for Slovenians living abroad. The largest portion of funds will be directed to the operation of youth and senior national teams, which significantly contributes to the long-term strengthening of Slovenian elite sports.

Within the framework of the Annual Sports Program for 2025, funding has been particularly increased for co-financing programs for children and youth sports focused on quality and elite sports (an increase of 57 percent), the operation of national sports federations, and programs for Slovenians living abroad.

