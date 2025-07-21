Turkish President Erdogan thanks President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his steadfast support on the Cyprus issue, Trend reports.

Speaking at the official ceremony commemorating Peace and Freedom Day on July 20, Erdogan paid tribute to the fallen martyrs and wished long and healthy lives to the veterans.

“I extend my warmest greetings to everyone who shares this pride and excitement with us, especially our esteemed guests from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Bulgaria,” he said.

Highlighting the recent ECO summit in Khankendi, President Erdogan noted that the flag of the heroic Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was proudly displayed alongside those of other participating nations.

“I sincerely thank President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly Azerbaijani people for their invaluable support in our struggle over Cyprus,” Erdogan added.