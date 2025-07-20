Iran sets forth expenditure plans for railway transport development
Iran will spend 88 trillion rials ($152 million) on buying and repairing vehicles. Contracts with local companies will be signed on July 20. The plan includes purchasing 130 new passenger cars and repairing 140.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy