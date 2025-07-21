Azerbaijan’s Azykh Cave moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage inclusion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Azykh Cave is being considered for inclusion on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage list, Farhad Guliyev, director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), said in an interview with Trend.

Guliyev noted that for the past two years, an international archaeological expedition involving Azerbaijani, German, and Danish researchers has been active at Azykh Cave.

“The primary goal of the ongoing investigations, with the participation of Danish experts, is to shed light on the Paleolithic climate and ecological landscape of the region. We aim to better understand the role and history of the hominin species, ancestors of modern humans, that spread from Africa across the globe within this environment.

From this perspective, the scientific value of Azykh Cave stands unparalleled. Various types of samples taken from the site have undergone rigorous testing in some of the world’s leading laboratories,” Guliyev said.

