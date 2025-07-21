Latvia's U20 team enjoys gold and promotion after thrilling win over Croatia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Latvia’s U20 men’s basketball team captured first place in the FIBA European Championship B Division after a hard-fought 74–64 victory over Croatia in the final (quarter scores: 26–12, 36–29, 49–49), Trend reports.

Latvia, Croatia, and Türkiye secured promotion to Division A for next season thanks to this victory.

Rolands Šulcs, who played a pivotal role in both the semifinal and final, was named Tournament MVP, while he and teammate Jānis Jīnemanis were selected to the All-Star Five.

Latvia entered the final with a strong defensive record, having allowed just 56.8 points per game over the first six matches. In contrast, Croatia had averaged 89.3 points, but the final was dictated by Latvia’s tempo.

A dominant start gave Latvia a commanding 25–8 lead by the 8th minute, though Croatia eventually adjusted and trimmed the deficit to 32–28 by halftime.

The third quarter saw Croatia briefly pull ahead at 47–46, but it was the last time Latvia trailed. In the closing minutes, Latvia maintained composure and executed efficiently, pulling away for a ten-point win.

Statistically, Latvia held the edge in rebounds (45–41), committed fewer fouls (19–29), and earned significantly more free throw attempts (25/35 vs. 11/15). They also outshot Croatia from beyond the arc (7/29 to 3/27).

Šulcs led the team with 18 points, including 6/6 free throws in the final moments. Jīnemanis added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Juris Vītols contributed 10 points, 6 assists, and 6 boards.

The core of this team, born in 2005–2006, previously won gold at the U18 European B Division two years ago. Notably, seven players from that squad also competed in this year’s tournament.

Three players born in 2006 will remain eligible to represent Latvia next summer—this time in Division A.