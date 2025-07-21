Azerbaijan denies false report attributed to President’s Assistant on Russian relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ A false statement on behalf of Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev on Russian-Azerbaijani relations has been disseminated in a number of social networks, Trend reports via Media Development Agency.

This statement, prepared by imitating the image of the official website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and containing fabricated statements, is an example of gross information manipulation aimed at misleading public opinion.

“We call on the public to trust only information provided by official sources and remind that information expressing the official position of the state can be obtained from official sources, as well as from the country's news agencies and other professional media.

We call on citizens of Azerbaijan, journalists, and public activists to always be principled in response to such situations and to be vigilant in a situation when fake and disinformation campaigns become rampant,” the statement reads.