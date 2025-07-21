Azerbaijan plans cutting-edge digital database for archaeology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Artificial intelligence is already being applied in the field of archaeology in recent years, said Farhad Guliyev, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), in an interview with Trend.

Guliyev stated that AI is being used to analyze satellite data to identify archaeological sites beneath the surface and water, as well as to compare large volumes of written and archaeological data.

"That’s why we plan to create a systematic electronic database of archaeological information in various formats within our available resources. To effectively use artificial intelligence, such a database must be established first," Guliyev noted.

