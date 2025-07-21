UEFA spotlights Lithuania’s top referees for upcoming matches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Lithuanian referees and referee inspectors are once again being assigned to UEFA matches as the international soccer season continues, Trend reports.

A team of Lithuanian officials has been selected to work the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round between Rangers FC and Panathinaikos, taking place on July 22 in Glasgow.

The match will kick off at 21:45 Lithuanian time at Ibrox Stadium.

Donatas Rumšas will serve as the main referee, assisted by Aleksandr Radiuš and Dovydas Sužiedėlis. Robertas Šmitas will act as the fourth official, while Donatas Šimėnas will serve as the assistant VAR referee.

The winning team from this tie will advance in the Champions League qualification rounds, while the losing side will continue their European campaign in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

Meanwhile, in the UEFA Europa Conference League, referee inspector Nerijus Dunauskas will officiate the first leg of the second qualifying round match between St Joseph’s of Gibraltar and Shamrock Rovers from Ireland.

The game will be held at Europa Point Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Lithuanian time.

Another Lithuanian referee inspector, Sergejus Slyva, has also received an appointment.

He will travel to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to oversee refereeing in the match between FK Sarajevo and Universitatea Craiova of Romania. That match will take place at the Asim Ferhatović Hase Olympic Stadium on Thursday, kicking off at 10:00 PM Lithuanian time.