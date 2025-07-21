Azerbaijan supports launch of women’s carpet weaving center in Afghanistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The opening of the "Carpet Weaving Training Center for the Development of Traditional Afghan Crafts" took place in Kabul with the participation of Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Ilham Mammadov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The project, which aims to increase employment and preserve traditional Afghan crafts, was implemented with the financial support of the Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA) operating under the Foreign Ministry, as well as with the partnership of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Representative Office in Afghanistan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of Afghanistan.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security of Afghanistan Alhaj Mavlavi thanked Azerbaijan and the OIC on behalf of his country, and stressed that the project will serve to protect, promote, and develop Afghan handicrafts.

The OIC Representative in Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Saeed al-Ayyash, noted that the vocational school established with the support of the Azerbaijani side will support low-income Afghan families, as well as that the project makes a special contribution to solidarity among the OIC member states.

Ambassador Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has already implemented several projects in Afghanistan, and said that such initiatives are planned to be continued.

Speaking about the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, as well as the importance of solidarity within the OIC, the speakers noted that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OIC Summit of Heads of State and Government in 2026 is of particular importance.

The training center consists of four workshops and is equipped with 20 carpet weaving looms, necessary tools, and a year's supply of raw materials. It's planned to train 80 women at the same time in the center.

