Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University establishes traceology laboratory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ A forensic traceology laboratory is being established under Garabagh University with the support of the Science Fund, based on a cooperation agreement signed with the university, said Farhad Guliyev, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), in an interview with Trend.

Guliyev noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories has led to the emergence of a new field in archaeology.