Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University establishes traceology laboratory

Society Materials 21 July 2025 13:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ A forensic traceology laboratory is being established under Garabagh University with the support of the Science Fund, based on a cooperation agreement signed with the university, said Farhad Guliyev, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), in an interview with Trend.

Guliyev noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories has led to the emergence of a new field in archaeology.

“This is forensic archaeology. During reconstruction works in the liberated areas, human remains are often discovered, and their examination requires professional archaeological expertise.

Only with the involvement of professional archaeologists can we properly document the remains of our fellow citizens who went missing or were killed in captivity by occupiers during the First Karabakh War, as well as the sites of war crimes,” he explained.

