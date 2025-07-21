Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University establishes traceology laboratory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. A forensic
traceology laboratory is being established under Garabagh
University with the support of the Science Fund, based on a
cooperation agreement signed with the university, said Farhad
Guliyev, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology
at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), in an
interview with Trend.
Guliyev noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories has
led to the emergence of a new field in archaeology.
“This is forensic archaeology. During reconstruction works in
the liberated areas, human remains are often discovered, and their
examination requires professional archaeological expertise.
Only with the involvement of professional archaeologists can we
properly document the remains of our fellow citizens who went
missing or were killed in captivity by occupiers during the First
Karabakh War, as well as the sites of war crimes,” he
explained.
