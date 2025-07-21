Euronews highlights journalism’s challenge and opportunity in machine-human perception

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ The gap between machine and human perception is both a challenge and an opportunity for journalism, said Claus Strunz, Director General of Euronews, at the III Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Strunz noted that for years, coverage of events in the post-Soviet space, including the South Caucasus conflict, has largely reflected a Western perspective.

“Machines know all these reports and only present one side. Our task as journalists is to understand this mechanism and fill in the gaps to present a fuller picture,” he stated.

Strunz emphasized that despite the rapid advancement of technologies and algorithms, the human factor remains essential in the media landscape.

“Information becomes truly credible only when it is backed by a human-a-journalist with a face, a name, and responsibility. This is what will shape competitiveness and audience trust over the next 5, 10, 15 years,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel