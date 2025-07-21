Lithuania expands support for high-capacity power storage systems

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Lithuania’s government has approved an additional 37.33 million euros in funding for legal entities investing in high-capacity electricity storage systems, following strong market interest, Trend reports.

The measure, jointly endorsed by the Ministers of Energy and Environment, aims to enhance grid flexibility and support the country’s renewable energy expansion.

The Ministry of Energy initiated the added funding after reviewing the results of a call for applications that closed on June 17. The Environment Project Management Agency (APVA) received over 50 applications requesting nearly 198 million euros—almost double the originally allocated 102 million euros.

“We responded to clear market interest in strengthening the reliability of Lithuania’s energy system and accelerating renewable energy growth. These investments in storage capacity are vital for integrating more green energy into our grid. Lithuania has made strong progress in the renewables sector. Energy storage is now essential to maintain momentum, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase our energy independence,” said Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas.

Currently, applications are under evaluation. The first stage—administrative compliance—takes up to 30 working days, followed by a technical assessment of equal duration.

The funding measure targets storage units ranging from 15 MW to 150 MW that can provide balancing services to the national transmission system operator. The subsidy can cover up to 30 percent of eligible project costs.

Accelerating the deployment of advanced electricity storage technologies remains a strategic priority for the Ministry of Energy. By 2028, Lithuania aims to establish a full-scale regulatory and investment framework enabling the expansion of energy storage capacity to 1.5 GW with a total storage volume of 4.4 GWh.

More details on current and upcoming investment support programs can be found [here].