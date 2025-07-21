Journalism demands deep attention to facts and responsibility - TRT World correspondent

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Journalism is a serious profession that requires deep attention to facts and detail, said Jaffar Hasnain, TRT World anchor and correspondent, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the III Global Media Forum in Shusha, Hasnain emphasized the growing importance of media literacy in a world increasingly shaped by social media.

“Journalism is not just about reporting. It’s about fact-checking, cross-referencing, and relying on credible sources. That’s why, as professionals, we must help the public understand how the media industry truly functions,” he said.

Hasnain also noted that responsible journalism involves a thorough verification process before any material is published.

“Yes, you may have a phone and call yourself a journalist. But journalism is more than that. It is a complex and essential process that requires understanding how the media landscape operates,” he added.

