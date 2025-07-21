Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Carbamide plant aims to expand export markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ The SOCAR Karbamid plant currently exports its products to nearly 15 countries, primarily along the Black Sea coast, said Shohrat Mirzayev, head of the plant’s production department, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters during a media tour, Mirzayev said the facility’s annual production capacity is around 650,000-660,000 tons, aiming to meet domestic demand fully while exporting the surplus.

"The production exceeded 652,000 tons in 2024, and this year, we aim to raise the output capacity to 660,000 tons," he said.

The expert also provided an overview of the plant’s production process.

“If I were to outline the production chain, I would highlight that natural gas, water, and atmospheric air serve as the primary raw materials. Our production fully satisfies the domestic market’s demand. At the plant’s inception, it was established that up to 30 percent of the output would be allocated to the domestic market, with the remainder designated for export. In fact, approximately 20 percent of production is sufficient to meet the entire domestic demand,” Mirzayev explained.

The official also discussed the plant’s potential to expand its export capabilities.

“Currently, we export urea produced at the plant to around 15 countries, primarily those along the Black Sea coast. For instance, Turkey and Georgia are key markets. Additionally, we supply urea fertilizer to countries such as the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, and others. Despite India being a major producer, we still export urea there as well.

To minimize transportation costs, exporting to neighboring countries is considered more advantageous. Looking ahead, SOCAR’s marketing department is actively researching opportunities to broaden our export markets,” the head of the department added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel