President Erdoğan stresses positive regional impact of Zangezur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ The Zangazur Corridor will be beneficial not only for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Türkiye but for the entire region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists aboard his plane returning from a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, Erdoğan emphasized the corridor's geopolitical and economic significance.

“This corridor is not only important for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Türkiye but also for other countries in the region. We see this route as a highly significant geoeconomic matter. As a matter of fact, it will connect geographies beyond our region’s borders and stimulate trade,” he said.

The Turkish President expressed hope that the corridor would become a symbol of agreement rather than dispute.

“As regional countries, I believe we can resolve this issue through consensus. President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to Zangazur. He wants the corridor to be completed and utilized promptly for the benefit of both Azerbaijan and the region. I am confident that we will jointly address the related matters,” Erdoğan added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel