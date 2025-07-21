Latvia hosts global forum on disaster-proofing cultural heritage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. From July 21 to August 2, Riga will host a high-level international training session focused on enhancing knowledge and skills related to cultural heritage protection in the face of disasters, extreme weather events, and complex emergencies, Trend reports.

The program is organized by the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Latvia as part of the READY project, launched earlier this year.

More than 24 cultural heritage professionals from 20 countries will gather in Riga for this intensive two-week training led by experts in heritage and risk management.

Participants will develop practical skills in risk assessment, emergency preparedness planning, first aid for heritage, and strategies for protecting both cultural collections and living heritage during crisis scenarios.

"Cultural heritage is essential to national identity. It’s vital that we see real, coordinated action—both locally and internationally—to protect and preserve it. Latvia is proud to contribute to Europe’s collective resilience by hosting this group of leading experts," Latvian Minister of Culture Agnese Lāce emphasized.

The training curriculum was designed by top-level international specialists, including professionals from cultural institutions, academic and research bodies, civil protection agencies, NGOs, and global organizations. The READY project also focuses on community-based disaster risk management, recognizing the critical role of local knowledge and traditions in both preparation and recovery.

The READY initiative is a 38-month project funded by the European Union through its Creative Europe program. It is led by ICCROM under the umbrella of its First Aid and Resilience for Cultural Heritage in Times of Crisis (FAR) initiative, with contributions from partners in Latvia, Ukraine, France, Cyprus, Spain, Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Italy, and Belgium.