President Ilham Aliyev awards employees of Trend News Agency and Day.Az

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. As previously reported, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding media representatives for services in the development of the national press in Azerbaijan

Among the awarded media representatives, in particular, are employees of Trend News Agency and Day.Az.

Thus, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Jamila Ojagova was awarded the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Elchin Alıoglu was awarded the honorary title “Honored Journalist” for special merits in the development of the national press in Azerbaijan, and the editor of Day.Az news portal Aytemiz Mammadova, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Leyla Abdullayeva were awarded the “Taraggi” medal.