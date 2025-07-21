Astana holds meetings of CICA Senior Officials Committee and Special Working Group (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. On July 21, in Astana, in the new administrative building of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meetings of the Senior Officials Committee and the Special Working Group were held, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the Committee meeting, an exchange of views took place on the main areas of interaction between the CICA member states. In this context, the active work of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the framework of the CICA chairmanship on the topic "A Stronger CICA: Digitalization, Connectivity and Sustainable Development in Asia" was noted, and the initiatives being implemented aimed at practical results were positively assessed by the member states.

Achievements in the implementation of the priorities of the chairmanship on institutional strengthening of CICA, increasing the effectiveness of sectoral cooperation and confidence building measures, as well as CICA interaction with international organizations were reviewed. The steps taken by Azerbaijan over the past 7 months within the framework of the CICA chairmanship were highly appreciated.

The annual review of confidence building measures in the environmental area was considered at the event. Member States presented information on the steps taken in the field of sustainable development and environmental protection in the CICA space. The historic results achieved by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship at COP29 were noted.

During the meeting of the Committee, relevant decisions were also made on the establishment of the Women's Council and the organization of the CICA Financial Summit at the initiative of the chairmanship.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest in the CICA space.