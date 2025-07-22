Iran sees increase in product imports from Tajikistan
Iran’s imports from Tajikistan surged significantly in both value and volume, reflecting a targeted increase in key goods like cotton and silk fabrics despite a broader national decline in non-oil imports. This trend underscores Tajikistan’s growing role as an important trade partner amid Iran’s strategic import restrictions.
