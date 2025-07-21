Afghanistan, Turkmenistan deepen cooperation on TAPI and trade initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 21. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations during a meeting between Afghan Ambassador Fazl Mohammad Saber and Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmad Qurbanov in Ashgabat, Trend reports, citing the Afghan Embassy.

The talks covered a wide spectrum of cooperation, with a focus on political dialogue, economic engagement, and strategic connectivity. Central to the discussions were major infrastructure projects such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and ongoing railway development initiatives. The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was also addressed as part of broader energy cooperation efforts.

The two sides discussed steps to facilitate trade and improve services for Afghan citizens residing in Turkmenistan. Both officials expressed appreciation for the current level of cooperation and emphasized their readiness to further expand the partnership across all priority areas.