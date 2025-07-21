President Putin set to visit Tajikistan for high-level talks and CIS Summit

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 21. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to pay a state visit to Tajikistan in October 2025, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Justice.

The upcoming visit is expected to reinforce strategic relations between the two countries, building on high-level discussions held during the Tajik president’s visit to Moscow in March. That meeting focused on strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation, and concluded with the signing of new agreements.

Putin’s last visit to Dushanbe took place in June 2022 and was categorized as a working trip. This time, the Russian leader will not only engage in bilateral talks but also attend the Council of CIS Heads of State meeting, which will be hosted in the Tajik capital.