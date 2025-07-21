Italian NATO ships visit Croatian Navy in Split (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Italian NATO ships visit the Croatian Navy in Split’s Lora Port until July 21 as a sign of Alliance and Cooperation in mine countermeasures and maritime security, Trend reports citing the Croatian Defense Ministry.

Two ships from the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2) — the Italian patrol vessel ITS Comandante Foscari and minehunter ITS Rimini — entered the military port of Lora in Split on Friday, July 18, 2025. The ships of the Italian Navy will remain visiting the Croatian Navy (HRM) and the city of Split until Monday, July 21, 2025.

At the Croatian Navy Command, the NATO group delegation, led by the group commander, Captain Fortunato Genovese, was received by the Croatian Navy commander, Rear Admiral Damir Dojkić, and his associates. During the meeting, discussions focused on cooperation and joint activities within the NATO framework, with special emphasis on the contribution of mine countermeasure divers from the Croatian Navy Fleet, who have participated in SNMCMG2 activities since 2021.

The group’s flagship, patrol vessel ITS Comandante Foscari, is 88 meters long, 12 meters wide, with a draft of 5.5 meters, and has a crew of 96.

The ITS Rimini, a specialized minehunter, is 53 meters long, 10 meters wide, with a draft of 5 meters, and has a crew of 40.

The visit of the SNMCMG2 ships confirms strong cooperation and interoperability among allies and continues joint efforts aimed at strengthening stability in the maritime security area.