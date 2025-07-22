Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan’s Oil Fund hits milestone with gold bar investments

Economy Materials 22 July 2025 04:11 (UTC +04:00)
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) invested 21 billion manat ($12.35 billion) in gold bars by the end of last year. This marks an increase of 9.5 billion manat ($5.6 billion), or 83%, compared to 11.48 billion manat ($6.75 billion) recorded the previous year.
Azerbaijan’s Oil Fund hits milestone with gold bar investments
Photo: Artificial intelligence

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Investments of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in gold bars amounted to 21 billion manat ($12.35 billion) by the end of last year.

The data obtained by Trend from SOFAZ shows that this figure surged by 9.5 billion manat ($5.6 billion) or 83 percent compared to the previous year (11.48 billion manat or $6.75 billion).

Established in 1999 with assets amounting to $271 million at the time, SOFAZ is an extrabudgetary fund that operates as a distinct legal entity, independent of the government or central bank. SOFAZ protects and judiciously administers energy-derived revenues for current and forthcoming generations. A fundamental principle of SOFAZ is transparency. During this era, the Fund has evolved institutionally and attained international recognition as an asset management organization.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more