Iran sees rise in exports to EAEU member countries

Iran's non-oil exports to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries grew by over 20 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian year, reaching more than $530 million. During the same period, imports from EAEU states dropped slightly, resulting in a positive trade balance for Iran.

