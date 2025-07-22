AzerGold CJSC Represented at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum (PHOTO)

AzerGold CJSC was represented at the 3rd Global Media Forum held in the cultural capital of our country, the city of Shusha. The Forum brought together nearly 140 foreign guests from 52 countries, including representatives from more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, around 80 media outlets, and other related sectoral organizations. As part of the Forum, the state company showcased its gold and silver products.

At the AzerGold CJSC stand, the '100 Years and a Legacy Beyond That' gold coin minted in 3D format using Smartminting technology in honor of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth was exhibited, along with gold coins dedicated to Icherisheher and the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the “Baku” new-generation silver coin, and other thematic coins.

At the exhibition, foreign guests were provided with detailed information on the company's activity, particularly the “Shusha”, “Pearls of Karabakh”, and “Natavan” coins and the historical and cultural messages they convey. The design of the upcoming “Lachin” gold and silver collection, which will soon be available for sale, was also presented to the public at the stand. The specimens attracted great interest from visitors.