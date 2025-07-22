Azerbaijan expands green initiatives with launch of third vehicle recycling plant (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan has registered a third vehicle recycling operator, expanding access to car scrapping services in the Absheron district alongside existing sites in Baku and Ganja. Since the program’s relaunch last October, nearly 8,000 vehicles have been recycled, with over half a million manats paid out to participants.
