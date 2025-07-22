Kyrgyzstan establishes State Financial Holding to oversee public assets
Photo: Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan will establish a State Financial Holding with $55 million in capital to improve state asset management and investment mobilization. The Ministry of Finance will act as founder and sole shareholder.
