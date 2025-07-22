Azerbaijan-China trade turnover surges sharply in 6M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China (PRC) reached $2.1 billion from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks an increase of $451.4 million or 27.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Trade with the PRC accounted for 8.56 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade during the reporting period, making China the country's fourth-largest trading partner.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported around $46.3 million worth of goods to China — 4.3 times, or $35.6 million, more than in the corresponding period last year during this timeframe.

Additionally, Azerbaijan imported nearly $2 billion worth of goods from China, a year-on-year increase of 1.3 times, or about $416 million. As a result, China ranked first among countries exporting goods to Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $24.4 billion with foreign countries, which is $2.63 billion — or 12.1 percent — more than during the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade volume, exports accounted for $12.8 billion, while imports reached $11.5 billion. Compared to the previous year, exports declined slightly by 0.2 percent, whereas imports surged by 29.9 percent.

Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $1.35 billion — nearly three times lower than the surplus recorded a year earlier, when it stood at $2.67 billion.