Azerbaijan's import prices for electric vehicles downturn in 6M2025

Azerbaijan imported 929 electric vehicles in the first half of this year at a total cost of $31.6 million. This marks a drop of 596 units and $30.59 million compared to the same period last year. The average price per imported EV also fell to $34,000, down $7,300 from early 2024.

