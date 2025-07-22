Azerbaijan's import prices for electric vehicles downturn in 6M2025
Azerbaijan imported 929 electric vehicles in the first half of this year at a total cost of $31.6 million. This marks a drop of 596 units and $30.59 million compared to the same period last year. The average price per imported EV also fell to $34,000, down $7,300 from early 2024.
