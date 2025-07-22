Political consultations held between Lithuania and Kuwait

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. On July 21, political consultations between Lithuania and Kuwait took place in Vilnius, led by Lithuanian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Audra Plepytė and Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs, Sadiq Mohammed Marafi, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding between their Ministries of Foreign Affairs to establish a framework for continued political consultations, aiming to further strengthen bilateral dialogue.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation in international organizations. The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments in the Middle East and the ongoing collaboration between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Vice Minister Plepytė emphasized Lithuania’s interest in expanding its ties with the State of Kuwait and highlighted opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in economic and educational spheres.

Special attention was given to the potential for deepening economic cooperation in areas such as information and financial technologies, cybersecurity, life sciences, start-up development, agriculture, and student exchange programs.

Lithuania and the State of Kuwait established diplomatic relations on April 5, 1994.