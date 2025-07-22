Uzbekistan secures major Chinese investment for renewable energy projects

Photo: Tashkent City Administration

A major Chinese energy conglomerate has launched a large-scale renewable energy project in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region, marking a significant step in the country’s transition to clean power. Spanning over 666 hectares, the multi-phase initiative will integrate solar, wind, hydro, and biomass technologies to deliver up to 2 GW of capacity.

