Independence of the press has been one of key prerequisites for development of our society - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The independence of the Azerbaijani press has been one of the key prerequisites for the development of our society, said President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to Azerbaijani media representatives on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the national press, Trend reports.

“The development of independent, strong, and modern media guided by the interests of the people — and the creation of the necessary conditions for its free activity — have always been among the priority tasks of our state. Systematic work has been carried out in this direction, a regulatory and legal framework has been created to improve the information environment in our country, strengthen the potential and economic foundations of media activity, and adapt it to the challenges of the digital age. Fundamental reforms have also been implemented to strengthen the economic independence of information resources and improve the social protection of journalists,” the message states.