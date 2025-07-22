Türkiye expresses hope for constructive outcome in upcoming Russia–Ukraine talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Türkiye hopes that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will yield constructive results and help sustain the dialogue between the two countries, Trend reports.

The statement was made by the Administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which also emphasized Türkiye’s readiness to ensure the security of the negotiation process and to provide full support.

The next meeting between the parties is expected to take place on Wednesday at 20:00, although the exact date has not yet been officially confirmed.

It is worth recalling that two previous rounds of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul. During those meetings, prisoner exchanges took place and draft memorandums on conflict resolution were discussed.