BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijan is rapidly cementing its position as a key transit and energy hub, emerging as a vital link between East and West. At the forefront of this transformation is President Ilham Aliyev, whose strategic vision, persistence, and hands-on leadership have driven the country’s success in building a modern, efficient, and interconnected infrastructure. Under his direction, Azerbaijan has launched projects that extend well beyond national borders, becoming integral parts of global logistics and energy networks.

This priority area of Azerbaijan’s foreign and economic policy was a central focus during President Aliyev’s meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, held on July 19 in Khankendi. In a wide-ranging discussion with international journalists, the President spoke in depth about transit development, international cooperation, infrastructure connectivity, and the prospects of the Middle Corridor—a strategic route with Azerbaijan at its core.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the country’s growing transport potential and outlined key priorities, including the development of railway, maritime, and energy corridors linking Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe. He emphasized that these are not just domestic infrastructure projects but part of a broader regional effort with global significance.

One of the most notable achievements in recent years has been the modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, particularly the 184-kilometer section running through Georgia. Thanks to Azerbaijan’s investment, the line’s freight capacity has increased fivefold - from one million to five million tons per year - creating new momentum for deeper collaboration with key partners.

A major step in this direction was the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and China Railway Corporation. The agreement aims to expand container shipments across the Caspian Sea, enhance port and rail infrastructure, and boost the number of block trains to 10 per day - significantly strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the Middle Corridor.

Azerbaijan is also actively deepening its partnership with China through the Belt and Road Initiative. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure is already well prepared to integrate into this ambitious global framework.

"There is tremendous potential for this. Container trains are already traveling from many cities of China to Azerbaijan and through Azerbaijan to the West. Their number is growing year after year, by dozens of percent. I think this will increase many times in the near future. From the very beginning, we supported Chairman Xi Jinping's One Belt, One Road initiative and, for our part, prepared the corresponding transport and logistics infrastructure on our territory," said the head of state.

Analysts estimate that transit volumes along the Middle Corridor have surged more than fivefold in the past three years - from 840,000 tons in 2021 to 4.5 million tons in 2024. Over the past year alone, traffic grew by 62%, and by 2030, project partners aim to boost this figure to 10 million tons. Azerbaijan has emerged as the key hub along the route, offering Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan a viable alternative to the North-South Corridor.

This momentum is also being supported by infrastructure development in Central Asia - most notably the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The new line is already driving increased cargo flows across the Caspian Sea and into Azerbaijan.

"Today, the growth of cargo transportation from China through Azerbaijan is growing rapidly. At the same time, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan railway is under construction, again with access to the Caspian Sea. In other words, you see what large flows are already going and will go in our direction. Therefore, we must be ready not only to receive and process cargo in the port of Baku, but also to send them along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway through Georgia to Türkiye and further - to Mediterranean ports and through Zangezur, which will also be a major transport route," said President Ilham Aliyev.

Another cornerstone of Baku’s broader strategy is the development of energy corridors, including those focused on renewable energy. In 2023, during COP28, the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed an agreement to lay a subsea cable across the Caspian Sea. This project will allow the export of green electricity from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan.

It builds on an existing initiative in which Azerbaijan is working with Romania, Hungary, and Georgia to lay a cable under the Black Sea. Together, these efforts are turning Azerbaijan into a critical bridge between regions - from Central Asia to the European Union - across both transport and energy sectors.

Another major strategic focus emphasized by President Ilham Aliyev is the Zangezur Corridor. Railway construction on the Azerbaijani side is nearly complete, and the line is expected to be operational by spring 2026. The corridor is set to open with an initial capacity of 15 million tons of freight per year.

"That is, with the implementation of the Zangezur corridor, we will essentially open another direction of the North-South corridor. Not only what everyone is talking about: from Russia through Azerbaijan, Iran to Rasht, but also through East Zangezur and other parts of the Zangezur region to Iran, and then to Türkiye. Therefore, huge prospects are opening up for increasing the flow of cargo," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

A strong focus is also being placed on domestic infrastructure projects in the liberated territories. Along the Fuzuli railway, seven tunnels have been built, spanning nearly 80 kilometers in total. The longest of them - the Murovdag tunnel at 11,700 meters - will rank among the largest in the world. The railway line to Aghdam is already in operation, and the foundation has recently been laid for the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

These projects are not only aimed at restoring direct connectivity with the liberated areas but also at integrating them into Azerbaijan’s broader economic and transport systems, as well as into the regional network.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that no transport project can function effectively without two key elements: security and good neighborly relations. "The important factor is good relations with your neighbors. Because without that, you cannot become a transit country. And you must have good relations not only with your neighbors but also with the neighbors of your neighbors. For that, you need very proactive diplomacy and a good image as a reliable partner. What we have tried to do over the last decades is to build confidence — so that we can demonstrate that this country is a reliable partner, and that our word has the same value as our signature. So far, that has been the case," the head of state pointed out.

Azerbaijan’s transit potential continues to grow steadily - driven first and foremost by the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. His personal involvement, strategic foresight, and pragmatic approach have allowed the country not only to modernize its infrastructure, but also to emerge as a key player in regional and global transport and energy initiatives.

Azerbaijan is no longer just a transit route - it is a trusted partner and a crucial link between continents. Through carefully crafted policies, active diplomacy, and targeted investment, Baku has positioned itself at the heart of a new connectivity landscape. Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the country is set to further solidify its role as a major hub for logistics and energy, helping to shape a more integrated and sustainable future for the wider region.