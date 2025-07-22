Lithuania honors top military graduate with sword of honor in Vilnius

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. At Simonas Daukantas Square in Vilnius, 70 graduates of the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania crossed the symbolic threshold between learning and service – they were awarded their first officer rank of lieutenant, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

This marks not only a personal achievement but also a commitment to Lithuania.

This year’s graduating class includes 58 men and 12 women, among them 8 officers who earned a master’s degree and specialized in the Air Force. All graduates completed a cycle of physical, psychological, and leadership training.

Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė, addressing the newly commissioned officers, emphasized:

“The officer’s oath carries even deeper meaning today. We live in a time when security in Europe can no longer be taken for granted. Russian aggression, cyber and information threats, the emerging axis of evil, and the growing influence of authoritarianism are rapidly reshaping our security environment. That’s why Lithuania needs professional, strategically-minded officers who can work effectively with our allies. You represent this new generation. From today, you not only protect the state but also become defenders of its values — both with weapons and with your decisions. Lithuania is proud of you.”

The Academy’s commandant, Colonel Ričardas Dumbliauskas, reminded the new officers:

“To lead means not only to give orders — it means to inspire, to be worthy of trust, and to lead by example. This path will require you to decide when others hesitate. Be the kind of leaders whom soldiers will follow without question.”

As per tradition, during the solemn ceremony, the President of the Republic of Lithuania, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, touched each graduate’s shoulder with a sword, saying: “Do not raise it without reason, do not lower it without honor.” This symbolic moment marks a cadet’s transition into an officer.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Karolis Aleksa awarded the Sword of Honor, given to the top graduate of the class.

This year, the sword was awarded to Lt. Justas Budrikas from Šilutė. From the beginning of his studies at the Military Academy, Justas stood out for his leadership qualities, excellent academic and military performance, and his strong motivation and commitment to the cadet’s oath, earning the respect of both peers and commanders.

“Each of my classmates has their own story. And today, I do not stand here alone — I stand for all of us, for our course, which over the years became not just comrades-in-arms but a family. Together, we endured challenges — doubts, fatigue, failures — and shared in our achievements. At the Academy, we grew not only as soldiers but also as people. This is our shared victory,” Lt. Justas Budrikas said in his speech.

After the ceremony at Daukantas Square, the celebration moved to the Academy’s hall, where the graduates received their bachelor’s and master’s diplomas. From now on, they are officers — ready to defend the country, lead troops, and shape tomorrow’s defense forces, assuming responsibility not only for themselves but for their homeland and the safety and well-being of its citizens.

The newly sworn-in officers will continue their service in various Lithuanian Armed Forces units across the country.