Croatia promotes climate diversity at Expo 2025 in Osaka (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Croatia advocates for "even closer cooperation between the European Union and Japan," said Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman, during a meeting with Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Hisayuki Fuji on the sidelines of the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Trend reports citing the Croatian Foreign Ministry.

“Croatia sees Japan as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region. We share common values of freedom and democracy, and respect for the international order based on the rule of law,” said Grlić Radman.

He added that they also discussed "further strengthening of bilateral relations between Croatia and Japan."

“We particularly emphasized the importance of Croatia’s presence at the Expo for promoting the country in Japan,” the minister noted.

EXPO 2025 Osaka will take place from April to October under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" on the artificial island of Yumeshima, specially constructed for the event.

More than 28 million visitors are expected, with participation from over 160 countries and international organizations.

Grlić Radman added that the theme of the expo also reflects Croatia’s priorities — sustainability, innovation, digitalization, and the green transition — and said he came to Osaka to support Croatia's participation in the exhibition.

The Croatian pavilion is designed as a multi-sensory space showcasing the diversity of Croatia's climate zones, with an innovative thermal system that connects real-time weather conditions from Croatia and Japan.

“This Croatian pavilion, with its conceptual design ‘Croatia – Climate Diversity’, represents a blend of our natural richness, expertise, and creativity,” said the Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

Grlić Radman also noted that Croatia’s national day at the Expo will be marked on September 21, with a delegation expected to attend, headed by Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

During his visit to the Expo, the minister visited the Croatian and Japanese pavilions, as well as those of Ukraine, Slovenia, China, the USA, Saudi Arabia, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Italy, and others, emphasizing that this was an excellent opportunity to connect and exchange ideas for a more sustainable and innovative future.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel