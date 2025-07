BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. On July 22, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Georgia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, as well as with other high-ranking officials.