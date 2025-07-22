President Ilham Aliyev addresses key issues, delivers critical messages at 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum – political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev touched upon crucial issues and gave important messages at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in Khankendi, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum held in Khankendi attracted special attention again this year with its scale, topical themes, and high-level participants. One of the key highlights that elevated the importance of the forum was President Ilham Aliyev’s personal attendance and his candid responses to media representatives’ questions. Touching upon several critical issues, the head of state elaborated on the role of media in the age of artificial intelligence, information security, and combating disinformation, the peace process with Armenia, and other significant topics. His speech stood out as a clear example of the country’s emphasis on transparency and dialogue in media policy, and captured the attention of global media.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed very important matters while answering questions, delivering key messages. The head of state paid particular attention to the Zangezur Corridor. According to him, the corridor is not only about a physical connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan’s initiatives in this field – the expansion of the Baku Port, construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and digitalization of the customs system – are crucial steps toward transforming the country into a transport and logistics hub. Once operational, the Zangezur Corridor will create new routes along both the North-South and East-West directions. It will also serve as a strategic connecting link for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States. If realized, the corridor will allow Central Asian countries, especially Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, to access Turkey and European markets through a shorter and safer route. Additionally, it will strengthen Caspian regional integration and usher in a new phase of economic cooperation," he noted.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on Azerbaijan’s future development strategy and regional cooperation carried important messages.

"The President emphasized that Azerbaijan aims to strengthen its role not only in the South Caucasus but across a broader regional landscape – as a bridge among Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Among the top priorities is Azerbaijan’s shift beyond the extractive industries toward working with advanced technologies in IT and artificial intelligence. At the same time, regional integration and infrastructure projects hold a special place in the country’s development plans. President Aliyev stated that while transit revenues are important, the primary goal is to develop industry and other sectors along transit routes and attract additional investments. Continuous stability and security, along with sincere and constructive relations with neighboring countries, were highlighted as the key prerequisites for realizing Azerbaijan’s transit potential. The end of the Karabakh conflict has opened wide prospects for regional cooperation. The President also noted Europe’s growing demand for Azerbaijani gas and emphasized the need for a more pragmatic approach from Europe regarding financial support to expand additional export capacities. Azerbaijan’s vast potential, strategic geographic position, and balanced foreign policy play a decisive role in the development of the region," he stated.

Garayev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev’s response to Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon’s question also garnered particular attention both locally and internationally.

"The head of state clearly stated that the fundamental principle was to never accept occupation or surrender. This has been the cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s policy, which ultimately led to the full restoration of its territorial integrity. President Aliyev mentioned that although he participated in negotiations for 17 years, international mediators had no real desire to change the status quo. Despite diplomatic efforts, no tangible progress was achieved, prompting Azerbaijan to establish a new reality. This reality materialized during the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020 and the 2023 anti-terror measures. He reiterated that the issue was not just about leadership, but about national unity, unshakable determination, and belief in justice. The victory, as he said, was not only military but also moral and political – a restoration of justice. This answer serves as a lesson, an example, and a call for Ukraine: if a nation is determined to protect its land and sovereignty, it will eventually succeed. The key is to preserve unity, believe in justice, and never surrender," he said.

The analyst noted that Mikhail Gusman’s question to President Ilham Aliyev and the latter’s answer revealed the core philosophy behind Azerbaijan’s successful foreign policy model.

"Gusman's ‘violinist metaphor’ might have seemed like a simple question – how do you manage such a successful foreign policy? – but in reality, it required an explanation of Azerbaijan’s unique position in international relations. President Ilham Aliyev’s response was simple yet grounded in deep logic: truth, principle, and trust. He particularly emphasized unwavering adherence to international legal principles. As a country that has suffered from separatism, Azerbaijan’s refusal to apply double standards proves its diplomatic consistency. This approach has earned Baku the status of a reliable partner on the international stage. The President also noted that while Azerbaijan’s geographic position entails risks, it also creates opportunities. By stressing that risks are external rather than internal, he emphasized that the stable domestic foundation is the key to success. Azerbaijan’s active involvement in both Europe and the Muslim world reflects its multifaceted policy. His comments about US President Donald Trump also explained his geopolitical logic: cooperation based on stability and values, not war. Trust, as he put it, is not an agreement, but belief – and that belief has turned Azerbaijan into a leading regional actor," he said.

Garayev highlighted that within the forum, President Ilham Aliyev also clearly outlined Azerbaijan-China relations.

"The head of state emphasized that relations between the two countries have reached the level of comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual trust. The existence of ongoing political dialogue with President Xi Jinping and the visa-free regime serves to increase people-to-people contacts. In economic cooperation, transportation-logistics and renewable energy sectors come to the forefront. President Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and noted the growing volume of Chinese container trains passing through the country westward. Within the framework of the ‘Great Return’ to Karabakh, Chinese companies are actively participating in solar and wind energy projects. It is clear that Azerbaijan aims to develop relations with China not only economically but also strategically and geopolitically. This cooperation is based on mutual benefit and long-term partnership," he said.

According to him, the head of state also touched upon Azerbaijan-US relations, signaling the beginning of a new phase in Baku-Washington ties.

"He stated that contacts during the Trump administration created positive dynamics and marked the beginning of a normalization path. President Aliyev criticized the Biden administration for significantly weakening bilateral relations, reimposing Section 907, and taking unfriendly steps against Azerbaijan. He pointed out the US’s double standards – while supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, Washington threatened Azerbaijan with sanctions for liberating its own territories. Against this background, a return to the warmer relations seen during Trump’s tenure would be of great importance. There is vast potential for cooperation in energy, security, and transport, and both countries share mutual interests. It is clear that Azerbaijan seeks a partnership with the US based on equality and real interests and expects substantial progress in this direction with the new administration," he said.

The analyst stressed that one of the most important points raised by President Ilham Aliyev was the decisive role of media in shaping Western public opinion about Azerbaijan, and how this influence has been deliberately skewed in a negative direction.

"The head of state especially highlighted the influence of Armenian lobbies and certain U.S. circles on Western media. He explained how Azerbaijan has been targeted with false narratives – citing the smear campaigns organized during the 2015 European Games and ahead of COP29 as examples. He pointed out that Azerbaijan’s independent policy and determination have disturbed some Western circles, and that Baku has become a target for criticism precisely because it refuses to accept 'advice.' Nevertheless, this path has made the country stronger and allowed it to gain economic and political independence. President Aliyev noted that instead of relying on propaganda to influence public opinion, Azerbaijan chooses to present facts directly through international events. This approach reflects both a principled stance and confidence in the country’s own strength," he stated.

Garayev underlined that President Ilham Aliyev also provided a thorough analysis of the normalization process with Armenia and bilateral relations.

"Although there are potential areas of mutual interest between Azerbaijan and Armenia, years of occupation policies and anti-Azerbaijani sentiment have fundamentally damaged these opportunities. President Ilham Aliyev, based on historical facts, demonstrated how Armenians lived in Karabakh with privileges, yet still engaged in radical actions against Azerbaijan. He addressed the contradictory statements of Armenia's leadership, comparing Pashinyan’s 2019 statement ‘Karabakh is Armenia’ to his current stance, showing that this inconsistency is the main reason for mistrust. The President’s message is clear: stability in the region depends on mutual respect, legal guarantees, and firm political will. Azerbaijan was the first to propose a peace initiative, but Armenia delayed the process for years. Now, the text of the peace treaty has been agreed upon. The removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from Armenia’s constitution and the formal dissolution of the Minsk Group are key conditions for peace. If Armenia agrees to these terms, a period of stability and cooperation can begin in the South Caucasus, representing a significant breakthrough for all countries in the region," he said.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev also clearly and deeply explained the current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

"The most serious issue here was the incident involving the AZAL aircraft. The President openly stated that the plane was attacked twice and dismissed the explanation linking the incident to a Ukrainian drone as a ‘story for kindergarten’. The Azerbaijani side knows the real cause and says Russian officials are also aware of the situation. The lack of an apology, explanation, or compensation for the incident represents serious irresponsibility. Another important point is the closure of Russian airspace after the plane's hitting - this is serious negligence on a technical level. The head of state noted in his speech that Azerbaijan will appeal to the international justice system. The fact that Azerbaijan is preparing to appeal to an international court indicates that diplomatic patience has already reached the end. At the same time, the head of state emphasizes that Azerbaijan's energy policy is based on business principles, not politics, and that they are not competing with Russia. However, this does not justify the current tension. In short, these points noted by President Ilham Aliyev carry a message of both dissatisfaction, warning, and principle - Azerbaijan will not remain silent, will demand responsibility, and will defend its interests against the backdrop of these relations," he added.