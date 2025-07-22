LPG crucial in providing support to vulnerable populations – OPEC’s Haitham Al Ghais

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) is crucial in providing support to vulnerable populations, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said in his article, Trend reports.

“The importance of LPG in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7, part of which aims to achieve universal access to clean cooking by 2030, has been emphasized by a range of actors. Indeed, LPG is regarded as the primary solution to attaining that goal and increasing access to LPG stoves and cannisters has been critical in progress achieved to date.

The benefits of LPG are clear. Using LPG directly emits half the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, on average, compared to the traditional use of biomass. LPG stoves are also convenient, easily transported and have high energy efficiency,” he noted.

Al Ghais recalled that in its contributions to the Roadmap for Brazil’s G20 Presidency on a Clean Cooking Strategy in 2024, as well as to the work of the current South African G20 Presidency on the topic, OPEC has highlighted the role that LPG can play in improving living and health standards and reducing GHG emissions.

“The Organization advocates for policies and programmes to promote, finance and implement projects that expand the utilization of LPG across regions and countries. OPEC Member Countries have been playing a significant role in this area through initiatives such as the ‘Oil Sustainability Program’ and the ‘Clean Cooking Roadmap’.

LPG as a product can be vital in ensuring the most vulnerable members of society are looked after. It can be lifesaving. Hopefully, in 2030 the world can celebrate the achievement of universal access to clean cooking fuels and technologies. LPG, and the oil and gas industries, will be instrumental in making this vision a reality,” OPEC’s secretary general added.