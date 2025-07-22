Our national press has undergone glorious and progressive development over century and a half - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Today, we can proudly say that our national press has undergone a glorious and progressive development over a century and a half. It is noteworthy that our national press is celebrating this anniversary at a time when Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, said President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to Azerbaijani media representatives on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the national press, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani media worked selflessly and persistently — both on the frontlines and in the rear — to ensure the prompt coverage of events during the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist operation. At such a historic and fateful time for our country and people, the Azerbaijani media played a major role in accurately and swiftly informing the public, countering disinformation campaigns, and demonstrating high professionalism, true patriotism, and solidarity in conveying our voice and position to the international community. It is beyond any doubt that the victory we won in the information space is an integral part of the glorious Victory achieved on the battlefield — the 5th anniversary of which we will celebrate this year,” the head of state emphasized.